Heat and humidity come to the Finger Lakes region in full force Tuesday through Friday

Monday is shaping up to be the quintessential summer day, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s across much of the Finger Lakes region.

Areas in southern Livingston County have a slight chance of dealing with a few isolated showers during the heat of the day but most of the region dodges any substantial rain.

Buckle up for some serious heat headed this way for Tuesday through Friday, though, with humidity on the rise and heat index values making it feel like the upper 90s. As for rain, there's a chance on Wednesday and for the weekend but it won't make up for the abnormally dry conditions the region is experiencing right now.