The Department of Health says it wasn't hospital transfers to blame for the high number of cases in nursing homes

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

Thousands of COVID-19 deaths inside New York nursing homes stemmed from infected workers and visitors introducing the coronavirus into the vulnerable facilities, a new state Department of Health report asserted Monday.

The report also contended that a controversial Health Department order on March 25 directing nursing homes to admit COVID-19 positive patients from hospitals had limited impact on the outbreaks.

"Data shows that the nursing home residents got COVID-19 from the staff and presumably those who visited them," Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said during a press briefing on the report.

Zucker said many COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes were caused by unchecked community and asymptomatic spread prior to the March 25 order, citing national delays in identifying the pandemic threat and ramping up testing in February and March.

"Unfortunately, we did not understand the disease early on," he said, adding the virus was spreading in New York before the state banned nursing home visitors on March 13.

The long-awaited Health Department report came amid mounting calls by state and federal lawmakers for an independent investigation of COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes.

The report Monday was not independent: It was crafted and released by the Health Department.

Many advocates contend New York state officials and nursing homes failed to protect the most vulnerable and frail residents, citing the March 25 order as well as insufficient staffing and poor infection-control practices inside nursing homes.

At least 6,281 people have died inside New York nursing homes in connection to COVID-19, or about 25% of the state's more than 24,900 overall deaths.

Zucker disputed that the March 25 order seeded outbreaks, citing newly reported data that shows 252 of 310 nursing homes already had a confirmed COVID-19 case prior to receiving infected patients from hospitals.

"81% already had COVID-19 in the nursing home, those are just the facts," he said.

Yet the report noted that hospitals discharged more than 6,000 COVID-19 positive patients to nursing homes in the weeks after the March 25 order, which advocates have long suggested fueled the spread of the virus and led to deaths.

Zucker and the new report, however, contended many hospital patients were transferred to nursing homes when they were no longer contagious.

To support the finding, the report cited preliminary data showing residents were admitted to nursing homes a median of nine days after hospital admission.

Health experts believe that individuals infected with the virus are most infectious two days before symptoms appear and that they are likely no longer infectious "9 days after symptom onset," the report stated.

What the report says

The new report included data that nursing homes reported to the state Health Department, revealing many new details about how the virus spread like wildfire through nursing homes.

Among the report findings:

• About 37,500 out of 158,000 nursing home staff members, or one in four, were presumed or confirmed to have had COVID-19.

• About 20,000 infected nursing home workers were known to be COVID-positive by the end of the month of April.

• 6,326 COVID-19 positive hospital patients were discharged to nursing homes between March 25 and May 8.

• The peak in nursing home fatalities was April 8, and the peak in admissions of COVID-19 positive patients from hospitals was April 14.

• Zucker suggested the finding that nursing home fatalities peaked prior to COVID-19 admissions from hospitals proved the March 25 order had limited impact on outbreaks.

"If the policy was a direct driver in deaths, then the peak of admissions would precede the peak in deaths," he said, adding "it occurred the other way around."

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reversed the policy on May 10 under pressure from advocates and relatives. At the time, he issued an executive order that required one negative COVID-19 test result for hospital patient discharges to nursing homes in New York.

Cuomo on Monday addressed the new Health Department report, calling criticism of the March 25 order a politically motivated attack driven by Republicans against several Democratic-led states that issued similar directives.

He also blamed the Trump administration and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for failing to properly warn state officials about the spread of COVID-19 from China to Europe to the U.S.

What nursing homes say

The Health Department report also included analysis of the connection between nursing home quality ratings and COVID-19 deaths.

It relied on the five-star quality ratings system through the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.

Strikingly, nursing homes with higher CMS quality ratings were found to have higher mortality rates than those with lower quality ratings.

The mortality rate was 12% in five-star rated facilities compared to 7% in the lowest-rated facilities, the report found.

Stephen Hanse, president and CEO of the Health Facilities Association and Center for Assisted Living trade groups in New York, noted the report underscored how adult care facilities faced unique and dire challenges during the pandemic.

“At the onset of the COVID-19 virus, nursing homes and assisted living facilities were not the top priority," he said in a statement.

"The principal focus of policymakers was on bolstering hospital resources and ramping up hospital bed capacity," he noted, adding the March 25 order reflected that focus.

Further, Hanse urged lawmakers to reverse the long-standing pattern of government funding cuts affecting adult care facilities to limit COVID-19 outbreaks among the most vulnerable.

Increased Medicaid funding and related policy support for the facilities was needed "to ensure they have the necessary resources to defeat this virus and safeguard their residents and staff," he added.

Zucker, asked whether a lack of training at nursing homes and adult care facilities was to blame for COVID-19 deaths, said that wasn't the case.

“There’s no reason to place blame," he said. "If you’re going to place blame, I would blame the coronavirus, COVID-19. That’s where I would put the blame on all of this."

"Nobody knew what they were talking about for a long time, that’s the bottom line here and the federal government was just plain wrong," Cuomo said during a press briefing.