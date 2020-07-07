A heat advisory takes effect Tuesday afternoon and continues through Friday

A heat advisory is set to begin at 1 p.m. today and continue through 8 p.m. Friday. Hot temperatures and high humidity will cause the heat index to be in the mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

And temperatures will continue to climb Thursday and Friday as this heat wave is expected to last through Friday throughout the Finger Lakes region. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the humidity will be very high as dew points will be in the 60s and 70s.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be in the mid-90s and with the humidity in place, the heat index will make it feel like it's over 100 degrees.

Keep outdoor activity to a minimum this week. Check on relatives, neighbors, young children and pets. For those who work outdoors or plan on outside activities later this week, factor in the heat and humidity and take it slow to stay safe.

Expect to see sunny skies every day this week, but a few showers will pop up on Wednesday. On Saturday, a weak cold front moves through causing a little more rain to fall.

This weekend, temperatures will return to the 80s for highs. Saturday will be in the upper 80s and Sunday will be in the mid-80s.