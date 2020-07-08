Charges range from conspiracy to arson, according to US Attorney James P. Kennedy

ROCHESTER — Prosecutors announced federal charges Tuesday against four people arrested in the unrest after a peaceful protest in Rochester in late May.

Several people are now facing state and federal charges after allegedly overturning and burning several city-owned vehicles, including at least one Rochester Police Department patrol car in a parking lot at 185 Exchange Blvd.

Dyshika McFadden, 26, and Miguel Ramos, 19, both of Rochester are now facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit arson and arson after allegedly setting fire to an RPD patrol car.

Mackenzie Drechsler, 19, is facing charges of arson of a vehicle used in interstate commerce after allegedly setting fire to a vehicle belonging to the New York State Attorney General's Office and another belonging to the city of Rochester's Family Crisis Intervention Team.

Marquis Frasier, 27, is charged with arson of a building vehicle and property after allegedly using a Molotov cocktail to set fire to a construction trailer.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy said the federal charges stem from an increase in violent crime both across the nation and in Western New York.

"This lawless behavior combined with the dramatic increase in violent crime and shootings, we have seen both across our nation and across our district, all of Western New York suggests that some members of our society believe that division and violence provide an acceptable path forward from the current state of civil unrest. They, however, are wrong," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the investigation is continuing, and more charges may be filed.