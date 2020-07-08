About 65 animals did not have adequate food, water or shelter, according to sheriff's deputies

A Steuben County man was arrested after an investigation into claims he neglected and mistreated his animals.

Gordon E. Burdick, 78, of Campbell, was arrested after Steuben County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant and found about 65 animals, including eight dogs, two cats, two roosters, two hens, 15 ducks, 13 guinea hens and 23 rabbits that allegedly did not have adequate food, shelter or water.

The Finger Lakes SPCA took all of the animals for treatment.

Deputies said Burdick attempted to stop the SPCA from removing the animals.

Burdick was charged with six counts of overdriving/torturing/failing to feed domestic animals and one count of obstructing governmental administration, deputies said.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Campbell Town Court at a later date.