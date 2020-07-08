UR Medicine Thompson Health recently named Mathew Janczak, of Farmington, as assistant administrator of the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center.

Janczak first joined the facility’s leadership team in 2013 when he became coordinator of its rehabilitation services department. He transitioned to manager in 2018 and chairs the M.M. Ewing Associate Safety Committee.

Janczak will continue to oversee the department while serving as assistant administrator. This role is for a period of two years and coincides with his pursuing a nursing home administrator license.

The Canandaigua Academy graduate earned a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy. He had three combat deployments, earning two Air Medals in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Janczak received a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Pittsburgh and joined Thompson as a physical therapist.