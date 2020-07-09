This is an open letter in response to the scores of emails I have received demanding that, as a member of Canandaigua City Council, I protect my constituents from the infringement of their liberty imposed by Gov. Cuomo’s various executive orders relative to masking. As utterly astounded as I am to have to defend the need to wear a mask during a plague, I will do so.

For all of you who say that you should be free to not mask because you are not worried about becoming infected, please understand that this is not just about you and your choices. You wear a mask to protect other people. Masking prevents you from infecting others should you be infected and not know it. I beg you to consider masking not as forced conformity, but rather as a critically important act of solidarity. It’s a minor inconvenience that helps prevent the serious illness and death of others. It’s a minor inconvenience that will help stop the spread so our economy can recover, and people can get back to work and kids get back to school.

The surgeon general of the United States and myriad other physicians and scientists have told Americans we can protect others and stop the spread by wearing a mask. I believe them and the peer-reviewed science that is the basis of their advice. So those YouTube videos you link to in your letters that are filled with conspiracy theories, specious claims and dubious evidence don't have much traction with me.

The novel coronavirus and COVID-19 are real dangers, and you are being told to take a measure that is no more an infringement of your liberty than wearing a seatbelt. When you do, you are helping to stop the spread of an infectious disease that has killed almost 130,000 Americans, sickened millions more and put millions of Americans out of work. Every one of us has a way to help: just wear a mask in public. It’s utterly incomprehensible to me why any reasonable, considerate person would refuse.

The pandemic is terrible and we all want it to end. (By the way, universal masking will help it end sooner rather than later.) But until it does end, we must really trust and depend on the kindness of others to protect our wellbeing. And that's part of being an American — pulling together and making sacrifices for the common good so that in unity we face and prevail over adversity. Please do your part for your family, your friends, your community and your country; wear a mask and help stop the spread.

Renee Sutton is a member of Canandaigua City Council.