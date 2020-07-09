Historic Palmyra will host Freda Peisley for two spinning workshops on July 25 at the Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St., Palmyra: Spinning Flax from 10 a.m. to noon and Spinning Silk from 1 to 3 p.m.

In these outdoor workshops, participants will bring their own wheel and spend a few hours perfecting their skills with one or both fibers. Registration costs $40 for each session. Call (315) 597-6981 or visit bit.ly/2DrfOcC for information.

Participants will be spaced 6 feet apart and need to wear a mask for instances in which social distancing cannot be maintained.

Peisley started weaving at 8 years old. She studied textiles in college, and has been weaving and spinning ever since. She demonstrated and taught children and adults weaving, spinning and dyeing with natural dyes at the Genesee Country Museum for 40 years.

As a member of the Weavers Guild of Rochester, Peisley participates as a docent in the Alling Coverlet Museum. Beyond being a knowledgeable and frequent docent, she also performed demonstrations and provides workshops for the museums.