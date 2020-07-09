Get ready, because this afternoon it may feel like 100 degrees

Temperatures made it into the 90s for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, and the heatwave will keep going into the end of the week, too.

Expect another warm start to what will be another hot day on Thursday. Highs on Thursday should make it into the mid-90s, with dew points in the upper 60s, making it feel closer to 95 to 100 degrees at times for a few hours during the afternoon.

As far as rain goes, expect nothing more than an isolated afternoon shower or thundershower, but most of the day will be dry.

Friday will see an increase in afternoon showers or storms, as a cold front approaches from the west. A low will contribute some additional moisture from the east.

The actual front doesn't move in until Saturday, and it'll very slowly cross the Finger Lakes region. That means Saturday will be unsettled with off-and-on showers, and a better chance for some afternoon and evening storms.

The front finally clears the area Sunday, with morning storms slowly ending and perhaps a dry end to the day. This front will also put an end to the heatwave, knocking temperatures back into the 80s.

That being said, another stretch of 90-degree temperatures could begin the middle to end of next week.