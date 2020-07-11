Family members of group home residents with developmental disabilities rallied Thursday, saying their presence is essential

THIELLS — About 50 family members of people who live in New York group homes rallied on Thursday outside the regional office of the state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to open up the residences after nearly four months of a coronavirus lockdown that has limited access to their loved ones.

They held signs that read "OPWDD Have you forgotten about our loved ones?" and "Nail salons are open; unlock group homes" as they sought attention for the plight of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who remain restricted to their group homes.

It was not lost on many that they stood on property that was once part of Letchworth Village, a state-run institution that housed generations of children with developmental disabilities through most of the 20th century. The facility earned a notorious reputation, including reports of neglect and abuse.

"It's very poignant that we're here at Letchworth," said Susan Hevko of Newburgh, one of the rally organizers. Her 30-year-old son, Kellen, resides in a Newburgh group home. "It should remind us not only of the past, but that we need to change for the future."

The state has been less than clear about when residents of group homes can leave to visit family, or when family members can come inside. Group homes, like nursing homes, were ordered off limits to visitors in mid-March. Day habilitation programs that serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities also remain paused for an unknown period.

In a June 16 executive order, Cuomo said that group homes could allow limited visits with precautions. On July 6, the governor extended the order until at least Aug. 5.

While the order has allowed for outside visits, with social distance, the protesters Thursday say that's not enough, especially for many group home residents who have seen their routines shattered.

Havko and others said the outdoor visits confuse many people with developmental disabilities. FaceTime and ZOOM visits also don't work for people who have limited communication abilities.

Michael Guerrero of Garnerville was at the rally, holding a sign that questioned whether group home residents had been forgotten and calling on the state to "unpause group homes" and "restore family visits."

He said his neighbor's son, P.J. Greene, had been placed in a Garnerville group home just four months ago. Then the coronvirus lockdowns hit. "I know how he is," Guerrero said. "He is basically not going to understand." Guerrero said he has helped out the Greene family with P.J., who is 28, and the two are close. "He's a lovable kid. I haven't been able to see him since March."

Elise Orlando of Chappaqua said her son, Jack, 28, is residing in a group home in Ossining. She said the state may think they are protecting his health, but the lack of visitations jeopardizes his mental well-being. "There are so few things that he enjoys and family is probably at the top of the list," she said. "There comes a time when you have to assess risk to the individual."

Recent research from a team at Syracuse University documented a high rate of fatalities among group home residents. Like nursing homes, group homes are congregate settings with workers coming in and out. That creates a ripe environment for a virus like COVID-19 to be brought into a facility and to spread.

The researchers also reported that many people with developmental disabilities suffer from comorbidities — health problems that put people more at risk for bad outcomes from the coronavirus.

But many at Thursday's rally said their children aren't medically fragile. "My son's house only has young men in their 20s," said Ivy Ozer of Scarsdale, whose son lives in a Somers group home. "They have to take an individualized approach to each house."

Dario Mazurek of Stony Point serves as chairman of the board of directors for Camp Venture, a Rockland nonprofit that provides lifespan services for people with developmental disabilities. He is also the father of a 30-year-old man, Chase, who lives in Maple House, a group home residence in Thiells.

Mazurek knows the threat of COVID-19 is real: 11 residents in Venture group homes and one staff member have died from COVID-related illness, he said.

"We want to keep them safe," Mazurek said of the up to 400 people who live in Venture residences. But, he said, individual needs must be considered.

The pandemic, Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski said, is "taking a physical and emotional toll on this fragile population." The New City Democrat said he has been in contact with officials in Albany about issuing clear protocols. "I am hopeful we will get positive guidance soon."

OPWDD communications director Jennifer O’Sullivan said the agency continues to work closely with the state Department of Health on reopening steps that will safely include home visits and community outings "that take into account the safety of not just each individual, but also their housemates and staff."

"We hear the families of people with developmental disabilities and understand their frustration," O'Sullivan said. "We want to assure families that OPWDD’s number one priority continues to be ensuring the health and safety of all the people we support.”

Several people at the rally said that families can be trusted to take safety measures to keep their loved ones safe from the coronavirus. They added that staff members come and go to group homes, so with proper precautions, they should be able to take their loved ones home or come inside for a visit.

"I just don't think I'm a visitor," Havko said, adding that families are a key part of a person with developmental disabilities' safety net and support system. "We should be invited to participate. Family is essential."