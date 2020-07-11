This essay is about the ongoing destruction or defacing of historical monuments, Confederate and others, along with art, and censorship by regressive dimwits and spineless, pandering politicians.

I had four great-great-grandfathers that served in the Union Army during the Civil War. One died of smallpox and lies in an unmarked Virginia grave leaving a widow and two small children. Another was seriously wounded along with his brother. Both recovered, serving through the rest of the war. Yet another was wounded at Appomattox, where Gen. Lee surrendered. He survived and lived a long life. He had already lost three sons, ages 16, 17 and 18, and a younger brother, all in the same regiment. The sons and brother rest in Louisiana.

The point is, I have no sympathy for the Confederate "Lost Cause" or the leadership whatsoever. I do think removing the Confederate flag from public property is the right thing to do.

But Confederate monuments, artwork and books, along with other "insensitive" works, should be left alone.

Here are some extreme examples. The New York City mayor wants to remove Theodore Roosevelt's statue because it shows a heroic Teddy on horseback with a lesser-size Native American and Black man alongside him. T.R. was the first president to invite a Black man, Booker T. Washington, to dinner at the White House. Check out the Democrats' reaction at the time. Ask the mayor about Franklin D. Roosevelt's monument. After all, did he not intern thousands of Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans during World War II? So was FDR a racist? Would the mayor excuse the looting and burning of TR's Sagamore Hill home or FDR's Hyde Park home as he has of NYC businesses?

Move upstate. In Canandaigua there is Jefferson Avenue. At Granger Homestead there is Hubbell Law Office, where Stephen Douglas studied and practiced law. He debated Lincoln, upholding the idea of continuing slavery in new states where people voted for it. At the outbreak of the Civil War, he did support Lincoln and the Union. Question for Canandaigua mayor and local BLM protestors: Should Jefferson Avenue be renamed and the law office destroyed?

Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira contains nearly 3,000 Confederate POWs. There is a memorial erected in their honor by the Daughters of the Confederacy plus one honoring J.W. Jones, a runaway slave who buried each one, keeping a detailed record. Ask Gov. Cuomo if they should be destroyed along with their individual grave markers.

In view of the defacing of Nathaniel Rochester's statute — a slaver — should the city be renamed along with Jefferson Road and other "inappropriate" names? Should Monroe County be renamed? Having attended downtown RIT and lived there briefly plus working there for nearly 50 years, I can think of appropriate ones for todays politically correct environment.

Across the country there are calls for removing the names of U.S. Founding Fathers Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, etc. from public schools, streets and so on. Should their memorials be removed? Better yet their homes — Mt. Vernon, Monticello, Montpellier, Highland and many more — are ripe for looting and burning. Better picking than a Dollar General. Ask Democrat Virginia Gov. Northam if he would lead the charge.

One of the stupidest proposals is the removal of the Lincoln Emancipation Memorial in Washington, DC. Boston has a copy and has already voted for its removal. The reason given is a heroic white man [Lincoln] is looking down on a Black slave grateful for his deliverance. Critics say it's demeaning to indicate since white man had the power to enslave, so he alone had the power to free. Instead of critical babble, how about a little history reading:. During the Civil War the Union suffered about 650,000 dead and wounded, which included 40,000 Black men. So at least 600,000 white men and 40,000 Black men along with their families paid the price for the sin of slavery.

On June 3 Boston vandals damaged the 54th Massachusetts Regiment Monument, a memorial to Black Civil War soldiers and their leader, Col. Robert Gould Shaw, who was killed in battle along with 40% of its troops. Yes, he was white as was common in those days. Confederates threw him and his men in a mass grave, saying his body would have been returned to Union lines if he had been leading white troops. Shaw's father's saidto leave him there: "We can imagine no holier place than that in which he lies, among his brave and devoted followers." Shame on the people who voted in Boston Mayor Wash and his city council.

I think the BLM message of some police reform is necessary, but defunding, reducing police budgets or shutting down police agencies is just plain stupid. The BML movement seems to be taken over by criminals lunatics, yelling and violence.Those who suffers most from this are blacks and other minorities, certainly not the elitists.

To the people of Boston, Washington, NYC, Seattle, Minneapolis and many other similar cities who voted these regressives in to office: You got what you deserve. If you erase history, then how will you learn from it? History should be viewed — the good, bad and ugly.

Richard Blakesley is a Bloomfield resident.