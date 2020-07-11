There are those who say that we are destroying our history if we remove the statues that memorialize slaveholders and Confederate leaders, but there is a difference between our complex history versus statues of singular men on pedestals that glorify a one-sided view.

There are so many more ways to study and learn from history. Several years ago, I went to tour Monticello, the home of Thomas Jefferson. Yes, there was a statue of Jefferson there, but there were also educated guides who delivered other sides of the story — the slavery and wrongdoings, as well as the discoveries and contributions.

If we want to learn from our history, symbols from the past should be in such places. If they must be somewhere, it should be where there is room to question the horrors of slavery, secession and the economic power built on the backs of others. Otherwise, they are simply idols. People who want statues and flags removed do not want to remove history, they want to remember all of history.

Richard D’Amato

Canandaigua