Visitors can expect modified hours, some limits

CANANDAIGUA — Wood Library will reopen to the public on Monday.

The library building, 134 N Main St., Canandaigua, has been closed since mid-March in response to concerns about the community spread of COVID-19.

The library has offered free access to wifi, digital services, and virtual programs throughout the closure. Curbside pickup service, which began June 29, will also continue.

People can expect some changes when they return to the library, Library Director Jenny Goodemote said.

“For example, we will limit the number of people who are in the building at any given time and some furniture has been removed,” Goodemote said.

People will need an appointment to use the computers. Study rooms are not available. Face masks and social distancing in the building are required.

“These and other measures are in place to ensure the safety of patrons and staff,” Goodemote said.

The library is following guidance from the state and local health authorities to clean and sanitize the building and quarantine borrowed materials.

“People who are not feeling well or live in a household with someone who is sick or has been exposed to COVID-19 should not be borrowing library materials or visiting the library,” Goodemote said.

The library has also modified the hours it is open to the public: Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.

Details

For more information about Wood Library, visit www.woodlibrary.org. Staff members are available during business hours to respond to questions by phone at 585-394-1381. Questions can also be addressed to woodlibrary@owwl.org or through its Facebook page.