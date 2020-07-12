Teams are forming now to participate with prizes awarded each night of the race that begins July 25

A virtual bed race will raise funds for Family Promise, the nonprofit working to end homeless in Ontario County. Teams are forming now to participate with prizes awarded each night of the race.

The race begins at noon on Saturday, July 25. The champion of the “Amazing Race” will be announced August 1 at 5 p.m. and will win the grand prize trophy.

To participate, create a team (just you or with friends), create a team name, and log on

From the main event page, select the button View Fundraiser. From there you can personalize with a photo, logo, funny bed picture and describe your team. Put a message in for all your contacts to get them to support you. “Save” and you are in.

To learn more about Family Promise