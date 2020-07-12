The county added four new cases on Friday, raising the cumulative total to 293

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario County reached 293 on Friday, which include four new cases added on Friday. The number of deaths reported from COVID-19 remained at 33.

County Public Health reported 242 people have recovered from the virus, 123 are quarantined and five COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of people tested whose results were negative for the virus: 11,218.

