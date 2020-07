The Little Lakes Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through mid-October at the Little Lakes Community Center, 4705 S. Main St., Hemlock.

Participating vendors will offer locally grown produce, in-season fruits and vegetables, baked goods, packaged herbs, spices and spice rubs, honey, maple syrup, soaps, candles, plants, lip balm, and bug repellent products.

More vendors are welcome to sell at the market. Call 585-451-7294 for information.