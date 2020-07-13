The shock exploded and caused injuries to others near the fire, according to authorities

LYONS — A Wayne County man has been charged after he was accused of throwing an automotive shock into a bonfire in the town of Lyons.

The shock then exploded, causing second- and third-degree burns to other people standing nearby.

Isaiah Lorrena, 18, of Clyde, has been charged with three counts of second-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Wayne County Court in the coming days.