Heat and humidity is expected to return by midweek

A little more rain may be headed the Finger Lakes region’s way on Monday, but sunshine is still in the forecast.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s, which is much different than the 80s and 90s of the last several days.

The cooler and less humid conditions will not last for long, however, as highs will go back to the upper 80s to low 90s from Wednesday on. Saturday and Sunday look like they are going to be hot with plenty of sunshine. The average temperature this time of year is 81 degrees.