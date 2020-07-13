Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua, is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

“We will limit the number of people who are in the building at any given time and some furniture has been removed,” said Jenny Goodemote, library director. “People will need an appointment to use the computers. Study rooms are not available. Face masks and social distancing in the building are required.

“People who are not feeling well or live in a household with someone who is sick or has been exposed to COVID-19 should not be borrowing library materials or visiting the library.”

Curbside pickup service is available. Call 585-394-1381, email woodlibrary@owwl.org or visit woodlibrary.org for information.