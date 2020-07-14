Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Samuel Gala, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Julianna Murphy and Laura Seeger, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Fairfield University in Connecticut. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Samantha Swistak, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn an academic record of 4.0.

Jacob Urman, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Rochester

Elizabeth Bell and Noelle Shamlian, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Ryan Chenier, Chloe Interlicchia and Quinlan Scoma, of Rochester, received scholarships to attend Alfred State in the fall. Chenier received a Evelyn Turner Culinary Arts Annual Scholarship. Interlicchia was awarded a Max and Marian Farash Annual Scholarship. Scoma received a Cross Connection Control Foundations of the Niagara Frontier Inc. Annual Scholarship.

Nicole Leva, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum academic record of 3.5.

Lauryn Whitfield, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn an academic record of 4.0.

Webster

Keyla Bay, Travis Ford, Trevor Ford and Micaela Johnson, of Webster, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Fairfield University in Connecticut. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jahna Beiling, Avrey Goodwine, Olivia Meynadasy and Kathy Nguyen, of Webster, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.