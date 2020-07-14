Donuts Delite, 1700 Culver Road, Rochester, recently teamed with Special Touch Bakery, 1999 Mount Read Blvd., Rochester, to raise money for Holy Childhood.
Donuts Delite introduced a bumbleberry pie doughnut using Special Touch Bakery’s pie filling and crumb topping in a yeast-raised doughnut. The weeklong special raised $5,3000.
“My staff enjoyed working with Special Touch Bakery, and we are honored we could do something so incredible to raise awareness for Holy Childhood and raise over $5,000 for them,” said Nick Semeraro, owner/operator of Donuts Delite.
Doughnut fundraiser benefits Holy Childhood
