Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Women’s Council affiliate is accepting nominations for the 2021 Athena International Awards through Sept. 25.

The International Award annually goes to a professional female leader who demonstrated achievements in business, community service and the professional advancement of women.

The Young Professional Award recognizes emerging female leaders ages 30-45 who demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession, and serve as a role model for young women.

The Organizational Award goes to a woman-owned or -led business or organization that creates a culture encouraging women employees to achieve their full leadership potential and supports leadership development opportunities for women and girls in the community.

Visit greaterrochesterchamber.com for information.