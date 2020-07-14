Retiring Mary Ellen Burris, 86, was one of the grocery chain's most recognizable faces

ROCHESTER — Mary Ellen Burris remembers well the time she first approached Wegmans Food Markets about a job.

The year was 1971, and one of her former co-workers at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County, where Burris worked until 1969 as an agent helping homemakers and growers, had heard Robert Wegman was looking for someone to be the “voice of the customer” and suggested Burris look into it.

So she wrote a letter of introduction. The West Virginia native didn’t know anyone who worked for Wegmans at that time and thought the grocery store chain might be reluctant to hire an outsider to fill such a key role.

She knew she needed to make an impression and started out by noting she was someone who read the “The Wall Street Journal” and the “Journal of Home Economics.” But her larger point was that if hired, “I wanted to be at a level in the organization where I would have consideration,” she said. “I was not interested in being window dressing. I think that probably that chutzpah might have been part of what intrigued them.”

It did. Wegmans responded by asking Burris to write a “voice of the customer” job description.

The one she turned in was eight pages long.

“I think if I wrote it today I would make it shorter,” said Burris, who graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in home economics and taught school before becoming an extension agent after relocating to New Jersey and then Rochester. “I wrote it back before I learned to be as concise.”

Wegmans paid Burris $250 for that job description so they could use it in case they didn’t hire her. “I thought that was such a good symbol of the thinking at Wegmans," she said. "Do something different, but be willing to invest it in it, too.”

But they did hire Burris as the company’s 918th employee, and she went on to become one of the grocery store chain's most recognizable public faces.

Nearly 50 years later, on July 4 at age 86, she retired as senior vice president of consumer affairs, leaving a legacy of connecting with and educating shoppers — including through thousands of columns published in weekly Wegmans ads — and promoting a strong sense of curiosity among her colleagues.

“When they hired Mary Ellen in 1971 to be the voice of the customer, she just absolutely took it and ran with it and never ever forgot that that was her role,” said Jo Natale, who was supervised and mentored by Burris for most of her 34-year-career at Wegmans before retiring as its spokesperson last December. “I can remember back (in 1985) when I first started in the Consumer Services Department taking customer phone calls, whether they were complaints or questions or compliments. At that point, we were getting about 15,000 customer communications a year ... and she would read every single customer comment, and if there was a comment or question that she wanted to know more about, she would pursue it. She was in a constant state of learning, and that’s what she fostered in her department and really throughout the company. She knew you only grow if you learn."

Natale added that right up until her last day, she continued to seek out Burris for her advice and guidance.

Burris, whose husband, Alan, died in 2013, worked far beyond retirement age and early in 2020 did not have plans to step away. She loved her job and the company, something that came through as she recalled her favorite memories of Wegmans, which now has more than 100 stores in seven states and employs 50,000 people. For instance, in 2005, when, for the first time, it was ranked No. 1 on “Fortune” magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. “I remember it as clear as day. I can still see Bob Wegman’s reaction. It chokes me up to think about it,” Burris said before being overcome with emotion and having to take a few minutes to collect herself. Wegman, who died in 2006, “always said that we didn’t need to be the biggest, just the best,” she said.

Despite the powerful pull of such experiences, in late winter, two events caused Burris' perspective on work to shift. On March 3, she had knee replacement surgery. She was recovering at home when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“It was sort of like a dress rehearsal for what retirement might be like,” she said. “And I found I wasn’t bored. I liked being at home. Everyone I’ve ever talked to who is retired has told me, ‘You’ll know when it’s time.’ And I think that’s what it was.”

In a statement, Wegmans chairman Danny Wegman noted Burris’ “pivotal role” in the company’s development, “even helping our family to write down our philosophy and values decades ago. In doing so, she has made an impact on our company that will last for generations to come.”

Burris was instrumental in formulating Wegmans’ popular Strive for Five initiative, which launched in 1991 to encourage customers to eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day. She later convinced company officials it was worth the effort to buy fruits and vegetables from local farms during growing season, despite having to overcome such logistical hurdles as farm trucks not fitting in distribution docks. She was a big proponent of curbing food waste and donating unsellable food to Foodlink. Before that, at the start of her Wegmans career when the country was going through tough economic times, she focused on offering customers “inflation fighter” recipes, sourced from her own recipe collection and such local companies as R.T. French. Behind the scenes, she oversaw a large staff also responsible for food safety and quality assurance, community relations, public relations and sustainability.

Danny Wegman added: “She always asked the right questions and raised important considerations to ensure our actions were taken with our people and customers at top of mind. Our family is immensely grateful for all that she has contributed to our company and our community and wish her all the best.”

In a note to Burris (shared by Wegmans spokesperson Deana Percassi), David Fikes, executive director of the nonprofit The Center for Food Integrity, of which Wegmans is a member, struck a melancholy tone: “I know retirements are supposed to be celebrations and such, but quite honestly all this news does is make me sad,” he wrote. “I know that is a selfish response, but it is an honest one. You are too valuable an asset to Wegmans and (in my eyes) the greater industry for me to even begin imagining you not being a phone call, an email or a meeting away. I cannot imagine my existence at FMI without an occasional dose of Mary Ellen insight, which is usually delivered with wit and a degree of realistic sarcasm — that I always appreciated because it cut through the BS and got to the heart of the matter. I am sure I will get to a place where I’ll accept the reality, but for right now I am not just there.”

Burris views her biggest contributions as promoting healthy eating, “while at the same time acknowledging the need for choice. But I also thought I developed a very strong food safety and quality program, and I’m very proud of that.”

She said she has “never been somebody that set out grandiose goals and worked toward them. That works for lots of people, but not me.”

As in life, Burris took her Wegmans career one day at a time. Those days added up to 49 years of influence and accomplishment.

She said she plans to stay busy in retirement, including by continuing to serve on the dean’s advisory committee for the University of Rochester Warner Graduate School of Education and Human Development.

In addition, “I’ve discovered I love to read more. So I have a lot of books to read. And I have enough friends here and people who want to come once we get through this virus. So I am not worried about being bored.”