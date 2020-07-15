My whole life, a U.S. passport has gotten me almost anywhere I wanted to go. It is shocking to me that we are now barred from almost everywhere in the world. With coronavirus run rampant, Americans are simply too big a risk to take.

The stereotype of the awful American traveler has long been a cliche, of course; we are famous for coming into other people’s homes and acting like we were cowboys riding bulls, paying no attention to local customs or preferences. It’s been unfairly applied to us especially (I’ve met plenty of horrible tourists from each of the Earth’s diverse regions), but it was often true. The reason we got away with it was because we brought prosperity.

Now we bring death.

The longer this goes on, the more isolated from the world we will become. If a long-term vaccine can’t be developed, and we can’t get covid-19 under control, America could spend a generation or more isolated and shunned by the world we once led.

But you can’t blame them. We are, from any reasonable perspective, behaving like either small children or total lunatics. The coronavirus shut our economy down, and yet we are trying to fix our economy without first beating the virus. We see other nations opening their schools and so we say “we have to do that!” without acknowledging that these other countries got their coronavirus under control first. They didn’t beat the pandemic by opening schools and businesses, they could open schools and businesses because they beat the pandemic!

We can’t have our normal lives back until we beat the virus. We keep denying this is true, and keep getting the lesson the hard way, and we still refuse to learn it.

The price of prosperity in the modern world is that you have to be able to understand that this is how it works. If you cannot get people to look out for one another in basic ways, you will either collapse, or you will destroy the world around you.

But is this really so new?

I’ve been struck, as our national isolation grows, by just who it is that we lionize and, supposedly, look up to as a society.

The soldier, for example. We celebrate the members of our military. We hold them up as examples to be emulated, models for us all.

And yes, soldiers are strong and powerful, with weapons on hand. But ask our military and they’ll tell you: it isn’t having a weapon that defines who our soldiers are. It’s their willingness to sacrifice. It’s that they are willing to give up large measures of their own freedoms to protect the freedoms of all Americans. It’s the fact that they have literally signed up to die, if need be, at any time, to protect the lives of all Americans, even the ones they haven’t met or don’t like.

We lionize our soldiers, who we send to terrible places to be shot at and wounded on our behalf … and yet, when told that we can’t go to bars for a while because the wellbeing of our country and fellow Americans depends on it, we throw temper tantrums. We hold up as heroes people willing to take bullets for us even as we won’t even give up a few months' visits to a theme restaurant because that’s too much sacrifice for us to make for one another. We won’t even wear masks during a plague, because we think it’s an affront to freedom. And sure, the plague is an affront to freedom. But masks are a solution.

Or consider Jesus Christ. He’s famous for a few things, of course — chasing the money changers out of the temple; saying that the meek shall inherit the Earth; directing only those without sin to cast the first stone; healing a leper; restoring sight to the blind; lots of good stuff. But the big one, the thing that all of Christianity is really based on, is his willingness to be crucified for the good of others. He literally — literally — let people pound nails in his hands and feet and kill him, because it would help save others.

And we … we won’t even raise taxes to help support workers and small business owners and the unemployed during a pandemic. (“Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”) It’s too great a sacrifice! Don’t we understand how much it would hurt the rich! (“It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.”)

There are many ways in which this new world doesn't require new values at all to succeed — it just requires us to live up to the old ones. Perhaps we lost our way when we started dressing like patriots and arming ourselves like patriots without remembering that the whole essence of patriotism is making sacrifices for our fellow citizens.

We win when we band together to support each other. We win when we use the government to support the common good.

The alternative is what we see happening around us. Useless passports, overflowing hospital ICUs, an economy that does not pick up even when it opens, and so many funerals that it is not safe to attend.

We ask so much of so many, but the only way to stop this is to band together and give of ourselves.

Benjamin Wachs archives his work at www.FascinatingStranger.com. Email him at Benjamin@FascinatingStranger.com.