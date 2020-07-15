“Ireland Impressions” at the Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, features partner Steven Levinson’s photographs of a recent visit to Ireland.

Levinson’s collection seeks to capture the country’s wild beauty, as well as its people and tragic history. He used toned black-and-white images to share his impressions of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Viewers can go on a tour of the island, from dramatic overlooks of its coastline to farms, large cities, people, animals and scenes of everyday life. “Ireland Impressions” runs through Aug. 9.

Visiting artists are Dick Beery, John Kosboth, d dargan teska and Michael Shoemaker. Michelle Turner is exhibiting in the Neuberger Gallery. Other guest photographers include Susan Kaye, Zachariah Mein and Kathy Wahl, plus Image City artists-in-residence and gallery partners.

Image City is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free and the gallery is handicapped-accessible. Free parking is available on the street or in the lot next door.

Safety precautions are in place due to COVID-19. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.