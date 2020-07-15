The Food Cupboard moves from Farmington to 6548 Anthony Drive in Victor

VICTOR — A short two-mile move for Victor Farmington Food Cupboard has literally tripled its capacity to serve food-insecure families in Ontario County while still maintaining CDC-compliant measures.

Over the weekend truckloads of food were hauled from Food Cupboard’s former home on Commercial Drive in Farmington to its new 3,500-square-foot facility at 6548 Anthony Drive, directly across from Auction Direct in Victor.

“We’ve been looking for a larger space for about a year and a half,” said Brian Lindsay, building committee chair, as a team of volunteers assembled row after row of new double-wide shelving units in the freshly painted location.

“With God’s good grace and some help from the landlord — Frank and Mark DiFelice of Route 96 Properties LLC — we were able to get in here at a reasonable price,” Lindsay said.

VFFC President Dawn Rockefeller also applauded “a few very dedicated board members who refused to give up on finding us a place,” including Lindsay and building committee members Don Benwitz, Mark Hamilton, Tom Palomaki, Scott Cunliff and Scott Sprague.

The move from its former 900-square-foot heated space and a 300-square-foot storage unit to the climate-controlled Route 96 facility puts the whole operation under one roof. It also offers more comfort and privacy for clients and includes a conference/educational room, office, waiting room and restrooms, and a ground-level overhead door for loading and unloading supplies and donations.

Heated storage onsite means the Food Cupboard can “purchase better and in larger quantities” when prices are best, Lindsay said.

“We’ll also be able to better serve disabled clients with more spacious turning radiuses and more accessible facilities,” said Rockefeller.

Food distribution will continue without interruption, Lindsay said, with the last outdoor distribution in Famington on Wednesday and the first in Victor on Sunday, July 19.

The Farmington location will officially close at the end of July.

“We hope to have some open houses by invitation and a ribbon cutting the first weekend in August, along with some food drives so people know where we are,” said Rockefeller.

VFFC Communications and Development Director Karen Guidarelli said the Food Cupboard has experienced “some supply chain issues with certain items that we need” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are heavily reliant on pop-up food drives and the response has been really heartwarming,” she said. “We’ve been hosting them since March, and every single time we’ve gotten at least 500 pounds of food donated — that has been huge.”

Those pop-up food drives will continue from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, behind the First Presbyterian Church of Victor, and at various area churches on Sunday mornings, Guidarelli said.

“We also urge home gardeners to donate any surplus of anything,” she said. “We can find a family that would love to have healthy food.”

Rockefeller offered kudos to Lucas Greenhouses and Tom and Susan Palomaki for donating a fleet of green shopping carts, and to Integrated Systems President and VFFC board member Mark Hamilton, who rounded up a team to paint the walls.

Lindsay thanked volunteers and clients for their continued patience during the transition into the Route 96 facility.

“We are thrilled to have a new and larger space that will allow us to do more and do better for the families who need us,” said Rockefeller. “We’re humbled by the community and groups that support our mission. You allow us to ‘serve hungry families with dignity and respect,’ and for that we are immeasurably grateful.

“We always knew the perfect space was out there,” she said. “We just needed to keep talking to people and find the right person to lead us to it.”

About Victor Farmington Food Cupboard

After Victor Farmington Food Cupboard’s launch in the early 1980s as a grassroots effort to share food with a few dozen families and individuals, word spread fast and so did its reach. Presently about 120 volunteers are ready to serve more than 740 families each month, providing up to five days’ worth of food to clients living in Ontario County.

The nonprofit also feeds those in “emergency food need,” who live outside the county or are currently without a home.

Other annual initiatives include Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter food basket programs; clothing distributions; and the Victor Central School Snackpack Program. Before its most recent move, VFFC operated out of facilities on High Street in Victor and most recently Commercial Drive in Farmington.