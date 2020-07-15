Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua, is challenging area residents to imagine themselves on adventures anywhere in the world for its virtual challenge event from July 26 to Aug. 8.

“Participants can choose from five challenges ranging from 1 mile to 50 miles,” said Jenny Goodemote, library director. “The event is designed for all ages and abilities. You can run, walk, stroll, swim, bike, hike or paddle. The beauty of this event is how convenient it is. People can complete their challenges anywhere and over a two-week period.”

Imagine Your Adventure costs $30 for ages 11 and older or $15 for ages 10 and younger. Participants will receive a custom T-shirt. Proceeds will support the library’s digital services and virtual programs through 2020. Visit woodlibrary.org/event or bit.ly/3fw1AW7 to register.