Brockport

Erin-Elizabeth Roffe, of Brockport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Churchville

Katherine Harmon and Alexa Kapitan, of Churchville, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Greece

Evan Caufield, of Greece, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Keuka College in Keuka Park. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Caufield majors in mathematics.

Hilton

Miranda Bauman, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College in Florida. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Lillian Draper, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at High Point University in North Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Marisa Spronz, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list with honors at the College at Brockport. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA. Spronz graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in social work and is enrolled in the master’s program.

Lois Venoski, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

Shaylyn Wiest, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

North Chili

Marissa Audycki, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Syracuse University. To be eligible, students must complete at least nine credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Audycki is a student in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Matthew Longfellow and Jarcelyn Nelson, of North Chili, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point index.

Rochester

Alicia Bates, Alexis Bentley, Tessa Braun, Nicole Candelaria, Margie Delong, Mikaela Kaschner, Muele McFadden-Scott, Luke Rohan, Bryant Springett, Danielle Teetsel and Elizabeth Whalen, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point index.

Nathaniel Biggs, Laura Buckley, Jessie Chapman, Coral Chovaniec, Justin Closser, Emani Diaz, Contrina Frazier, Derrick Green, Tyler Healt, Jonah Hettel, Allison Kuhny, Daniel Magee, Stephen O'Brien, Selin Ogultekin, Dominic Pasquantonio, Miracle Reese, Rebecca Schneider, Voislav Soposki, Rebecca Storto, Miles van Keken and Alejandra Washington, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

William Brewer, Eleanor Debose, Lydia Jones, Rebecca Pickering, Kathrine Mary Schusler, Hannah Stone and Serena Tremblay, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

Maddie Derefinko, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College in Florida. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Julian Melendez, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Melendez majors in business administration.

Rebecca Shust, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Western New England University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA. Shust majors in biomedical engineering.

Scottsville

Chad Combs and Jenna Scott, of Scottsville, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Spencerport

James Dunn, of Spencerport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Furman University in South Carolina. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.