Three-year-old Bryce Traynor drowned after falling through the lid of a grease trap at the University Avenue location in Rochester.

A lawsuit has been filed against Tim Hortons over the death of a toddler in a grease trap last summer.

On July 15, 2019, 3-year-old Bryce Raynor drowned after falling through the lid of the grease trap at the Tim Hortons on University Avenue in Rochester, which was later deemed to be not secure. There was no sign warning of the grease trap.

The lawsuit lists Tim Hortons, its parent companies and those responsible for installing the grease trap as defendants.

It alleges the defendants showed negligence, gross negligence and willful misconduct that caused the toddler terror, pain and suffering before his death.

His family is suing for damages in an amount to be determined by the court.