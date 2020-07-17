The body of Samuel Ortiz was found in Rochester last July; his SUV was found on fire in Florida

A woman is facing murder charges in a 2019 investigation that began when a man was found dead inside a vacant home.

On July 13, 2019, 39-year-old Samuel Ortiz was found dead at 63 Lakeview Park in Rochester.

Ortiz had been the subject of a missing persons case after he disappeared July 7 and his SUV was found, on fire, in Florida on July 9.

On Thursday, Rochester Police Department Major Crimes investigators arrested 28-year-old Kimberly Jones as she was being released from the Albion Correctional Facility.

Jones was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Jones allegedly abducted, assaulted and restrained Ortiz, causing his death. She then allegedly stole his property. Investigators said she had the help of another person.

Jones is on parole for an arson conviction from 2013.

Police said at the time of Ortiz’s death, Jones had cut off her parole bracelet.

On July 17, 2019, she was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for parole absconding. She was extradited to New York, and remained in custody until she was charged Thursday.