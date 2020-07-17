Expect temperatures in the 90s Saturday and Sunday

For the second time in a week, the drought-stricken Finger Lakes region saw a heavy rainfall event.

This one produced another 1 to 3 inches of rain across much of the area, especially along the Thruway. Severe weather in the Southern Tier included several possible tornadoes.

After a soupy start to Friday, with lots of humidity and temperatures in the lower 70s, any lingering showers or rumbles will move away as drier air and sun move back in. This will set the stage for a much nicer end to the week and start of the weekend.

Temperatures in the 90s return both Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday being dry. Sunday will see a few showers or a storm later in the day.

That being said, most of the weekend will be mainly dry.