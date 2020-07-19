Two vehicles owned by Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were set on fire at their home early Sunday morning.

2 vehicles owned by Monroe County Sheriff's deputies set on fire

CLARKSON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two vehicles owned by Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were set on fire at their home early Sunday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Brockport Fire responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire in the driveway of a home in Clarkson.

Upon arrival, the fire had already spread to a second vehicle in the same driveway. The fire caused damage to the home but thankfully, no one was injured.

As the investigation continued, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office learned that the vehicles are owned by two Monroe County Sheriff's deputies.

At this time, deputies do not know the motives behind the fires but are currently looking at videotape surveillance to gather more information.

"This type of behavior is extremely concerning to me,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter. “Deputies and their families will always be my priority. Whatever the reason for this fire, know that our investigators are working diligently through the weekend to determine a cause. We are conducting a full-court press to find who is responsible. Make no mistake, we will find you and ensure those responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”