Dean's List

Sarah Bernard, of Canandaigua, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Kentucky. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA. Bernard majors in chemistry.

Jack Callahan, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Bryant University in Rhode Island.

Andrew Crean, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Western New England University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA. Crean majors in finance.

Megan Crowfoot, Alexandra Diehl, Carlisle Lenz and Hobart Williamson, of Canandaigua, and Mackenze Williamson, of Phelps, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at High Point University in North Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Shelby Johnson, of Farmington, and Skyler Ellis, of Hemlock, were named to the spring 2020 president’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn an academic record of 4.0.

Connor Keenan, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Fairfield University in Connecticut. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Lacey Laraby, of Hemlock, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point index.

Joanna Leonardo, of Macedon, and Justin Myers, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum academic record of 3.5.

Emily O’Neil, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Hiram College in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Shea Simmons, of Canandaigua, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Keuka College in Keuka Park. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Evan Wong, of Canandaigua, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo. Wong majors in early childhood education.

Graduations

Carrie Bailey, of Geneva, graduated in 2020 with a Master of Science in occupational therapy from Springfield College in Massachusetts.

Michael Hamiche, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Westminster College in Pennsylvania.

Kimberly Morsheimer, of Honeoye, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in biology, cum laude, from Saint Michael’s College in Vermont.

Samantha Wilcox, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences, summa cum laude, with high honors from the University at Buffalo. She will attend the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University in the fall.

Scholarships

Morgan Scofield, of Phelps, received a Genesee Valley Balloon Association Endowed Scholarship to study veterinary technology at Alfred State in the fall. Scofield graduated from Midlakes High School in Clifton Springs.