MACEDON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Erie Canal.

The Macedon Police Department responded to the report of a missing 72-year-old man on Quaker Road on Saturday.

Police say the man left his house in the morning to do some work on his boat, which was docked on the Erie Canal behind his residence. The man's fiance became concerned when he did not return home for lunch.

Officers utilized a bloodhound and drone that was provided by the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. The man's body was recovered from the canal around 6:30 p.m. by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Underwater Recovery Unit.

The victim has been identified as 72-year-old Robin Mangold.

The investigation continues however, police believe Mangold fell off his boat into the canal. An autopsy will be conducted this week.

