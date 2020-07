Sales Around the Springs, a community-wide garage sale and chicken barbecue in the village of Clifton Springs, will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 29.

Registration costs $5 and is due by Aug. 25 at the Clifton Springs Family YMCA. Forms can be picked up at the Y or various local businesses.

The fee covers advertising, placement on the site map and posting of a big-ticket item on Facebook. Proceeds support the YMCA’s capital campaign. Call 315-462-6184 for information.