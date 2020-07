There is a traffic alert in effect if you live or work in Victor.

VICTOR, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is a traffic alert in effect if you live or work in Victor.

The intersection of Route 96 and Lynaugh Road will close to all traffic starting Monday.

This is so crews can install a new roundabout. It's part of an ongoing project to reduce congestion and enhance safety in the area.

The intersection is expected to be closed for about six weeks.