A webinar, “Where Are We Now?” will take place Wednesday to answer questions about the reopening of various sectors in the Finger Lakes region.

The webinar will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to anyone who has preregistered. The event sponsored by the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection will be broken into segments addressing updates on various topics. Those will include law enforcement, travel advisories, swimming and beaches, restaurants, and the latest on gatherings, special events and weddings.

For more information and the full event schedule and to preregister, visit

Questions? Call 585 394-3915