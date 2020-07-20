Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase across the region on Wednesday during the day into the night.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The News10NBC First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for Wednesday for possible strong storms.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase across the region on Wednesday during the day into the night.

If you have outdoor plans midweek you need to keep an eye on the forecast as the rain and thunder may disrupt your plans.

Currently, we are not anticipating widespread severe weather, but a few strong storms are possible with heavy rain and gusty winds.