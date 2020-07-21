State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54th District, is encouraging area residents to nominate businesses and individuals in her district that performed selfless actions during the pandemic as Community Stars.

“Despite the difficult challenges brought about by the COVID-19 crisis, many individuals and businesses in our area have gone above and beyond the call of duty,” Helming said. “Whether it has been by donating personal protective equipment, sewing face masks or preparing and donating meals, the generosity of our community has been astounding.”

Helming will recognize a Community Star weekly in August-October. The 54th Senate District covers the towns of Webster and Lansing, as well as Cayuga, Ontario, Seneca and Wayne counties.

Community Star recognition forms are available via Helming’s Facebook page, her website at nysenate.gov/senators/pamela-helming or by calling 315-568-9816.