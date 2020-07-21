Monroe County 4-H will mark “STEM-stravaganza” Week on Aug. 2-8 with activities focusing on challenges, facts and careers in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.
Activities will be communicated through email and Facebook. Registration is encouraged so youth can receive email notifications, special perks and prizes for participation.
Visit bit.ly/39o59ez for information.
Monroe 4-H to host ‘STEM-stravaganza’ Week
Monroe County 4-H will mark “STEM-stravaganza” Week on Aug. 2-8 with activities focusing on challenges, facts and careers in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.