First Presbyterian Church launches Summer Curbside Meal Kit program

VICTOR — Many might say it’s the best tasting, most satisfying drive-thru lunch spot in Victor.

It’s certainly the newest, and the price can’t be beat.

First Presbyterian Church In Victor, in partnership with the Victor Farmington Food Cupboard, has begun offering free, weekly Summer Curbside Meal Kits to Victor Central School District families who receive free and reduced lunches during the school year. The lunches also are available to those in need at this time.

At the helm of the summer-long effort are Marti and Steve Mowers, Russ and Lisa Zieman and a battalion of volunteers from First Presbyterian working to supplement food-insecure households with hearty, healthful meals once each week.

“Initially, the four of us had started coordinating mission trips for the church,” said Russell Zieman, as he and a team packed boxes for the first round of Curbside Meal Kits. “The long-term goal was to go on a service-based mission trip doing home repair projects for people of all ages next summer. This summer we were intending to do a smaller scale mission trip at Camp Whitman on Seneca Lake, but that wasn’t going to work with pandemic.”

With summer camps and summer schools happening online rather than in person, it seemed clear to the team that “more people would have more reasons to be in more need than usual,” Zieman said.

That’s when First Presbyterian volunteers stepped up to address hunger in their own backyards.

“Steve (Mowers) set up the pandemic plan following a state-issued template to make sure we’d be doing things safely; Marti (Mowers) coordinated the face shields and the milk; and Lisa (Zieman) and I have been keeping track of inventory and volunteers and contacting them,” said Russell Zieman. “At this point we have roughly 20 people ready to serve up to 100 families per week throughout the summer.”

Marti Mowers said she borrowed the program model used by Manor Intermediate School in the Honeoye Falls school district.

“They were doing this through the school year and taught me their system, which is really good,” she said. “They got all the kinks out and gave us the recipe.”

Mowers also contacted Ontario County Cooperative Extension, which put her in touch with a local dairy farmer. Kim Skellie of El-Vi Farms donated 40 gallons of milk the first week.

“This allowed us to also provide a nutritious cereal and breakfast,” said Mowers. “He is now reaching out to other area dairy farmers to help support us through the rest of the summer for our once-a-week lunch for children and the whole family and possibly some breakfast too!”

Brett Stevenson and his daughter Skylar of Honeoye Falls have made face shields with their 3-D printer and will continue to make more as the volunteer pool grows, Mowers said.

“It’s his way of helping during COVID-19,” she said.

And Walmart stepped up by agreeing to order hot dogs and keep them refrigerated until distribution day, she said.

Serendipitously, financial support for the effort was already taking shape behind the scenes.

“A few people had already donated their entire stimulus check to the church and into a special fund that would provide food for the community,” said Zieman. “So people were donating not even knowing the program was going to exist.”

“And when we came out with the program, even more people donated specifically to that,” said Lisa Zieman. “So our budget exploded and people have been generous enough that we don’t need to stress out about, will this program be sustainable?”

Continued support financially would, of course, allow the team to increase the size of meal kit boxes or increase the cap beyond 100 families, Russell Zieman said. And there will be an ongoing need for both financial donations and food items.

The form and scope of the Summer Curbside Meal Kit project evolved over time, he said.

“We knew we couldn’t use the kitchen for preparing food, but we could use it for organizing,” said Zieman. “So all the foods are prepackaged and kid- and family-focused.”

Now, once a week, volunteers from the 250-member faith community shop for, pack and distribute meals for families of four, plus some pantry staples, cereal, milk and occasional special treats and extras.

And if a household includes more than four people, they get a second box, Zieman said.

Families need to register by calling 585-261-3427, and once a family is signed up, they’re set for the summer, Mowers said. Meal kits are available for the first 100 families, though volunteers are prepared for an overflow.

“I’m excited we can do something that’s COVID-friendly and local,” said Lisa Zieman. “As fun as it is to travel and do a missions trip, it’s just as meaningful, if not more, to do something in Victor. We’ve had so many serendipitous connections, it feels like everything has fallen into place.”

The ultimate objective, Mowers said, is to do something that’s helpful, have fellowship among volunteers and form relationships with the people they’re serving.

“When people drive up to that first table, one of us will be there to greet them — ‘How ya doing, how’s your summer going?’ — and build community relationships,” said Mowers. “And to make sure everybody’s doing OK.”

As a mental health professional, she’s seen first-hand the difficulties COVID-19 has brought with it.

“A good check-in is important,” she said. “So this serves lots of purposes.”

Meeting a family’s food insecurity need is only part of the process, Mowers said.

“It’s also so we can connect with these families and build relationships and get to know their names and have them get to know ours,” she said. “Not to have them come to church — if they want to, that’s great — but to really form a connection.”

First Presbyterian’s own, the Rev. Colin Pritchard, said the whole project “was really a movement of the Spirit and of grace in the middle of the challenges of COVID.”

“We had a number of people, including non-members, reach out to us to make this possible,” he said. “One of the most wonderful things I’ve heard in a long time happened when someone from the community — a non-member — reached out and said, ‘We’ve got some extra money, we don’t need it, we want to help, we don’t know how and we know you do good stuff. Will you please take this and use it to help the local community?’”

Within less than a day, another member of the church community reached out with a similar message, Pritchard said.

“It is so good to have something positive to focus on and actually tangibly do,” he said. “It’s been nothing but tension and major system adjustment with COVID. This gave us something to do with our facility, with our volunteer energy. It took the focus away from navel-gazing and our suffering because of COVID and put it back into helping in our community.”

If you go

WHAT: Summer Curbside Meal Kits

WHO: Victor School District families eligible to receive free and reduced lunches during the school year, or those in need at this time

WHEN: Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. through Sept. 6

WHERE: First Presbyterian Church of Victor parking lot, 70 E. Main St.; cars enter on Maple Avenue and exit on Main Street.

REGISTER: Call 585-261-3427