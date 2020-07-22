Heavy rains, strong winds and lightning are possible in some areas of the Finger Lakes

Keep an eye on the sky Wednesday for possible strong storms.

These storms look to roll in around 1 p.m. and will move out of the area around 5 p.m. This is not to say a few storms won't pop up later but the timing of these storms seems to be in early afternoon.

Any severe severe storms that may develop could include heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Isolated pockets of hail are also possible.

Showers and storms may linger Thursday, but a pleasant Friday with sunshine and comfortable conditions is in store for the Finger Lakes region.

The weekend will be hot and humid again with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.