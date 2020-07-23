Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Priya Albert, Jessica McNulty and Kara Mehnert, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Delaware. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Laura Bowman, Jackson Parker and Sinead Sargeant, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University in Virginia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Luke Bucci, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Adelphi University in Garden City. To be eligible, full-time students must complete at least nine credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Michael Dryer, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

Kenny Ferraro, of Fairport, recently graduated with a Spanish degree and minor in translation from Brooklyn College.

Alexandria Hearn, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. Hearn majors in theater.

Nathan Markle and Jason Webster, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at High Point University in North Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Elizabeth McKenzie, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Findlay in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jenna Vierhile, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at James Madison University in Virginia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Henrietta

Jacob Fuller and Ashley Granata, of Henrietta, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point index.

Honeoye Falls

Jillian Sullivan, of Honeoye Falls, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at High Point University in North Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Lima

Justin Hofmann, of Lima, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at High Point University in North Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Pittsford

Connor Alaimo and Kelly Cupo, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at High Point University in North Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Paige Conners, Connor Krapf, Mackenzie Schmidt and MacKenzie Winn, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Delaware. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Emma Fantuzzo, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University in Virginia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jayson Faynor, John Faynor and Katelyn Lamphier, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

Sara Lyons, of Pittsford, was a member of the student team at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts that recently completed the research project “Improving Sanitation and Student Health in Schools in Armenia.” At WPI, undergraduates are required to complete a project that uses science and technology to address an important societal need or issue.

Mara Smith, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Joshua Weiss, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Vermont. Weiss majors in biochemistry.

Rochester

Chayla Barrett, Fred Manyara and Giselle Sandifer, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point index.

Seyed Vala Biashad, Emma Burke, Emma Chesonis and Heidi DiMarco, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Delaware. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Patrick Chernjavsky of Rochester, was a member of the student team at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts that recently completed the research project “Creation and Distribution of Monetized Online Content for Old Sturbridge Village's Virtual Village.” At WPI, undergraduates are required to complete a project that uses science and technology to address an important societal need or issue.

Jay-Christian Helt, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Husson University in Maine. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Kaylin Schlonski, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

West Henrietta

Tasnim Eissa and Thomas Macks, of West Henrietta, were named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

Chance Kelly, of Henrietta, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Empire State College.

Madison White, of West Henrietta, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point index.