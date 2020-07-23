Virtual Ganondagan Summer Experience is this weekend

VICTOR — As July approached, Friends of Ganondagan knew they wouldn’t be able to hold the Indigenous Music & Arts Festival on site at the national historic landmark in Victor, site of a 17th-century Seneca town. The social distancing required due to the coronavirus wouldn’t allow for crowds to come and experience the artistry of Haudenosaunee dancers, musicians and other artists, and take part in interactive workshops with Native American artisans.

And while moving the event online would not be a replacement for the annual event, formerly known as the Native American Dance & Music Festival, it would allow the public a taste of the flavor of the festival, noted Ganondagan spokesperson Amy Blum — while also providing an outlet for Haudenosaunee artists who’ve seen events canceled this year.

“When the decision came not to do the festival, there was discussion of, what can we offer?” Blum said Monday. “Not intending to replace the festival, but to reinvent some of the programs that people would expect at the festival, in the context of the natural world.”

And so this weekend will see Ganondagan presenting the “Virtual Ganondagan Summer Experience” on July 23-25 — the original dates of the festival — featuring Native American dancing, storytelling and artisan demonstrations via Facebook Live and YouTube. Most of the performances and demonstrations will be pre-recorded — except for Friday’s performance by Bill Crouse and the Allegany River Dancers, which will stream live — and all will be outdoors. It will all be available for free, as well.

Programming starts at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, with the performance by Crouse (Seneca) and the Allegany River Dancers, performing in their traditional regalia in front of the Bark Longhouse. It will be streamed on Ganondagan’s Facebook Live, and then can be viewed after the fact.

Crouse is a member of the Hawk Clan and a faith keeper of the Coldspring Longhouse on the Onondaga Territory, and a visual artist (acrylics, watercolors, sketches, sculpture) as well as a singer, musician and dancer. The Allegany River Dancers showcase traditional Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) songs and dances, sharing their origins and occasions.

“Bill always does a great job explaining the dances and what they mean, and the regalia and what they are wearing,” Blum said.

During the weekend, the following programming will be available on YouTube:

• Storyteller Perry Ground (Onondaga, Turtle Clan) telling traditional water being stories by Ganondagan’s Trout Brook. “So there’s really going to be a sense of place and context to what he’s doing,” said Blum.

• Lacrosse stickmaker (and player) William “Snooky” Brooks (Seneca), joined by Ganondagan Site Manager G. Peter Jemison, will discuss lacrosse stick-making, in a segment filmed in the site’s woods.

• Artisan Ronnie Reitter (Seneca) will demonstrate the making of traditional corn husk dolls, in a segment filmed at the Three Sisters Garden.

• Crouse will demonstrate the making of water drums and gustoweh, a traditional Haudenosaunee men’s headdress.

Blum said they’re thinking about holding some sort of YouTube watch party so people can watch the segments as a group if they wish.

“It’s a way of really offering a sampling of some of the best and most popular festival elements — and giving people an opportunity to support some of the Haudenosaunee artists and artisans, because most festivals and powwows have been canceled, and they’re losing an opportunity to display their talents and make some money,” she said.

And of course, going online exposes the artists, and Ganondagan itself, to people potentially from all over, not just those who may have been able to trek to Victor in a given year.

While the festival has moved online this year, Ganondagan’s Seneca Art & Cultural Center and the bark longhouse are now open to the public, having reopened just after the July 4 weekend. It’s slightly different — some of the interactive elements are limited, and certain items can’t be touched; and masks are, of course, required — but “everything is still there to see and experience,” Blum said.

And the outdoor aspect of Ganondagan never did close, she noted: “That has been just wonderful — all the trails have been open and folks have been coming out to enjoy them. They are thematic and marked, so you can give yourself a self-guided tour.”

