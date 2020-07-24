Robert Cantwell, an original member of BME Associates, will retire in September after 32 years with the firm.

Bruce Boncke, Doug Eldred and Jim Mueller left Sear-Brown Associates of Rochester in 1988 to form BME. Joining them from Sear-Brown were Cantwell and current BME President Peter Vars.

“For three decades, Bob Cantwell has played a key role in creating projects that are more than simply places to live or work, but places where people can interact with their surroundings,” Vars said. “He brought a passion to every design he prepared, and the results are now part of the very fabric of our communities.”

Cantwell, a Whitesboro native, graduated from Syracuse University in 1976 and spent the next 10 years at engineering and surveying firms in northern Virginia before joining Sear-Brown and subsequently moving to BME.

With more than 35 years of experience in land planning and land development design, his responsibilities included oversight of BME’s Landscape Architecture and Land Planning Design Services.

“Among the things I enjoyed most about my years at BME was the pleasure of working with clients of high integrity who were excellent business people,” Cantwell said. “They gave me the opportunity to approach projects in innovative ways to meet their needs.”

Cantwell contributed to projects including the Cobblestone Creek Golf Course Community, Spall Properties/Pittsford, The Highlands at Pittsford, Riedman Development Communities, Arbor Ridge, Omnitech Business Park and Corporate Crossings Office Park. He was involved with the Ravenwood and Greystone golf courses, as well as Hickory Stick in Lewiston.

In retirement, Cantwell plans to continue his service to the Fairport community. This includes serving on the Fairport Municipal Commission and the advisory board for the Fairport-Perinton Partnership for a Better Community.