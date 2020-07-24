Esther Stepanovich, a Clark Meadows resident, turns 100 in style

CANANDAIGUA — Wearing a crown, a sash and a T-shirt proclaiming her a queen, a resident of Clark Meadows enriched living community marked her 100th birthday July 16 with a party fit for royalty.

In addition to eating cake with other socially distanced residents, Esther Stepanovich received more than 80 cards from friends and family as well as a number of phone calls as she reveled in an occasion she never dreamt she would live to see.

Stepanovich grew up on a farm in Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania. She met her husband George at a Grange Hall dance — she notes he was “quite the polka dancer” — and they were married in 1943, raising four boys.

Three of her four sons served in the military, with two of them serving in Vietnam. She took up quilting to help take her mind off worrying, and also enjoyed canning fruits and vegetables for many years.

These days, Stepanovich can be found reading romance novels, keeping her mind sharp by working crossword puzzles and word scrambles, and watching TV. She also enjoys FaceTime and phone calls on her new iPhone, according to the staff at Clark Meadows.

Proud of her nine grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, Stepanovich said she is very appreciative of her family, including the Canandaigua daughter-in-law with whom she lived before moving to Clark Meadows.

When asked her about her advice for others upon hitting her milestone birthday, she noted that she never smoked or drank alcohol and said, “The Lord has been leading me my entire life. I started going to Sunday school at age 2, and joined my church at age 13. I am still a member today. My motto is ‘Trust in the Lord.’”