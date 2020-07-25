The bill would apply to single-occupancy bathrooms in public places such as schools, stores and factories

ALBANY — Single-occupancy bathrooms in public spaces will soon have to be gender-neutral if Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs a recently passed bill into law.

The bill, which the Legislature passed this this week, applies to public restrooms built for a single person's use, including those in restaurants, bars, retail stores, schools, SUNY colleges and factories.

If signed into law, those establishments would be required to update their signage to reflect that anyone may use the restroom, regardless of their gender. Traditional men's and women's signs would need to be replaced within 90 days.

The legislation builds on a similar bill signed into law last year, which applied the change to all state-owned or state-operated buildings in New York. It's meant to protect people from discrimination regardless of their gender identity.

"Everyone should be able to access public accommodations without fear of discrimination or harassment, no matter their gender or gender identity," said Assemblyman Danny O'Donnell, D-Manhattan, who sponsored the measure.

"Placing restrictions on who can use public restrooms not only violates individuals’ basic civil rights, it all too often threatens the privacy and safety of transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people who are just trying to go about their day."

The Legislature passed the bill easily in a bipartisan vote, with the Assembly voted 142-0 in favor of it Tuesday followed by a 53-7 vote without debate in the Senate Wednesday.

The bill was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Julia Salazar, D-Brooklyn. Among those who voted against it was Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, Niagara County.