Bill and Debbie Doran recently opened Grind On Coffee at 112-114 S. Main St. in Newark.

This building, built around 1900, was the home of Dr. E.P. Thatcher. After many years as the Walsh Shop, the site was home to a florist shop, jewelry and gift shop, and tattoo emporium. A portion also operated as an optometrist’s office.

The coffee shop opens after months of remodeling and a delayed start due to COVID-19.

Chris Davis, executive director of the Newark-Arcadia Museum, and Jim Weiler, president of the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society, recently stopped by the shop to present a framed 1904 photo of the original Thatcher home to the Dorans.