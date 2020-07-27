The Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., is allowing in-person browsing visits for 15 minutes each.

Patrons need to wear a face mask covering their mouth, nose and chin. Masks are available for those without one. For anyone unable to wear a mask, curbside delivery is provided.

Four people are allowed in the building at a time. A fifth visitor is allowed each hour to use a designated computer, the Glowforge laser-cutting machine or to request an item from the Bullis Collection for viewing. Call (315) 986-5932 to schedule an appointment for these services.

Patrons wishing to browse the library’s collection of books and DVDs should park in one of four designated parking spots. Two people per car can enter the library at the same time. Each parking spot has a flip sign; if more than one person enters from the same car, they need to indicate two parking spaces by flipping the sign. Cyclists and pedestrians also need to flip a sign. If all four spaces are filled, visitors should park in another spot and wait for someone to exit the building.

“The number allowed into the building was developed by consulting with the Macedon fire marshal, Jeremiah Shufelt,” director Stacey Wicksall said. “He let us know that our maximum capacity in the library proper during non-pandemic times is 25 people. By allowing no more than five patrons in, and taking into account our staff count, we will be running at approximately one-third of our capacity in order to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 being spread. We know people are busy and hope the parking lot system we have come up with will make it easy to visit without needing to do any special planning.”

All visitors need to sanitize their hands upon entry. Sanitizer is available throughout the library and reapplication is required after touching one’s face, or before and after using any periodical. Anyone allergic to hand sanitizer can use the bathroom to wash their hands for the recommended 20 seconds.

The library quarantines returned items for four days and staff wear masks at all times.

Macedon Library is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays-Saturdays. Visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.