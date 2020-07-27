Enjoy a walk along Seneca Lake

GENEVA — In the dog days of summer, Rosie and I head to water. This week, we explored the Geneva Lakefront Trail along Seneca Lake. Parking near Long Pier, we followed the path through Lakefront Park and Seneca Lake State Park, about 2.5 miles to the marina. Dogs are welcome on leashes, and entrance to the state park is free if you are walking or biking into the park.

Points of interest: Long Pier, the Finger Lakes Welcome Center, boat tours, picnic areas, sandy beach, sprayground, marina — and Rosie stopped off at the Puppy Pub! Outside the welcome center your pup can get a cold drink while you sit by the lake and enjoy some refreshing wine, beer or cider made right here in New York state. What could be better?

For more on the Finger Lakes Visitors Center, check out: https://bit.ly/2CQ7UcF.

About this feature

Look for “Sherwood in the Forest” generally online on Mondays and in the Daily Messenger print edition on Tuesdays — featuring the trail treks of Rosie the redbone hound and her companion, Daily Messenger reporter Julie Sherwood. Email jsherwood@messengerpostmedia.com or find Julie on Twitter: @MPN_JSherwood